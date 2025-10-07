The MindfulSense Mentor 🧚

September 2025

7 Money Patterns That Keep Sensitive Souls Financially Stuck
The 7 Chakra Money Wounds
  
Teri Leigh 💜
I Earn 10x More With Fewer Subs (700 vs. 3,000)
More subscribers ≠ more Income and the money mindset shift that drives revenue
Published on The Online Writing Club  
The Body Keeps the Financial Score
When your body says "no" to abundance—and what to do about it
  
Teri Leigh 💜
The Day My Financial Identity Died
Life as We See It: Strawberries, Yoga Studios, and the Stories Money Tells About Who We're Allowed to Be
Published on Life As I See It, by Dr. Alex Lovell  
Why Your Nervous System Sabotages Your Bank Account
Breaking the nervous system patterns that block abundance
  
Teri Leigh 💜
I’m Not Letting Money Write My Story Anymore!
How a lifetime of financial wounds led me to create a radical experiment in healing scarcity, together in community.
  
Teri Leigh 💜
August 2025

July 2025

