7d

Can definitely relate to the helpers dilemma and to be fair that's ingrained in society as well where helping professions usually are the lower earning ones. I'm in a type of profession that will never earn me a lot of money but is such hard work and definitely burns me out at times. I could make three times as much in a different organisation but I believe in what I do, so sacrifice the money. Society really should be paying more to helping professions.

8d

I have many times encountered this approach to solving the "money problem" - trying to reprogram oneself, to work oneself spiritually out of the "scarcitiy mindset". While I DO think, that it has some truths in it, my problem with this approach is only that I truly DO THINK that capitalism is the problem of our time. I truly don't want to engage in it (or just as little as possible) and I have the feeling that the more I try to (spiritually) convince myself that it is ok to participate, the more I deviate from my values.

Why have I always, since I was still very young, admired people who have managed to free themselves from the need of earning money or dealing with money? Some names: Rob Greenfield - USA, Mark Boyle - UK

But what if those inner feelings, that subliminal suspicion that there is something wrong with charging money for certain things (the commodification of everything), are not only right, but point to a much bigger truth: our whole system, which is based on capitalist thinking, is imoral because it is based on extraction and on profit - one's loss is the other's gain. (For some to be rich, there have to be others who are poor.)

What if there is actually no flaw in our inner compass? What if what we think is "healing" is actually an attempt to override the signals of that inner compass?

