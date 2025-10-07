The MindfulSense Mentor 🧚

Sam Messersmith
11h

I was really touched by this quote Every day, I now choose emotional truth over emotional safety. It's always a choice, and it's always worth making.

I was really touched by this whole piece. There's something really special about Amanda. I really appreciate your way, as a sensitive person. Being told that your emotions were too much and suppressing them for so much of your life and then realizing they were the key all along. That's powerful medicine so many of us need to hear.

The timing of this piece is very resonant for me. I just submitted a piece to a collaboration about becoming the woman I need to be versus the woman I was shaped to be. I found it hard to write. I didn't want to go there emotionally. And I do want to say there is a certain difficulty in writing the hard stuff. But I finally allowed myself to just go there. I wanted to quit so many times. But somehow I made it through and submitted my piece. And I just really appreciate this post because it really cements that I made the right choice. Thank you.

Amanda Saint
14h

Thanks so much for having me TeriLeigh! 💙

