HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

HUSH ~ Highly Unapologetic Sensitive Humans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Messersmith's avatar
Sam Messersmith
2d

Yes! I'm tired of having to apologize for being human, and rescheduling a call because I cry. Give me 2 seconds to cry and I'm fine. It sucks how little space is given for people crying which is a normal bodily function. Just like peeing.

I'm really excited for all of these topics coming up! Especially the seasonal affective disorder because I'm already feeling the SAD 😩

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Teri Leigh 💜 and others
Joy Lennick's avatar
Joy Lennick
2d

Hola! Most interesting...from someone who apologised to lamp-posts when bump into them when younger! My most truthful saying is: "My right eye smiles, while my left one weeps." I have to go out now but will write again. . . sincerely Joy Lennick

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Teri Leigh 💜
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Teri Leigh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture