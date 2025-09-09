A F*ed up Relationship With Finances

Our culture and society has taught us that we have to suffer to be worthy of abundance.

How fucked up is that?

Money is scarce.

Rich people are suspect.

Hard work is the only honest path.

If it comes easy, it can't be trusted.

Sound familiar?

These aren’t conscious beliefs. They are operating system-level programming, running in the background of every financial decision. Our nervous systems have absorbed generations of scarcity—and it protects us from the very abundance we claim to want.

Every time opportunity knocked, our bodies flood with stress hormones. Flight-or-fight kicks in. We either freeze up or make decisions from panic.

When Your Body Learns That Receiving Is Dangerous

Your nervous system learned these responses for good reasons:

Freeze Response: You learned that wanting too much led to disappointment. So you started undercharging, under-asking, under-receiving. Better to expect little than risk the crash.

Fawn Response: You learned that your value came from giving. So you over-deliver, under-bill, and exhaust yourself proving you're worthy of love—and payment.

Fight Response: Money conversations trigger panic. Your system goes into combat mode. You either avoid the topic entirely or become aggressive and defensive.

These patterns served you once.

They're trying to serve you still.

But they don’t have to be your permanent reality.

The little kid who learned that asking for things led to disappointment?

That kid needed those defenses.

The adult who's built skills, reputation, and value?

That adult needs different programming.

The Missing Piece

Most financial advice focuses on the external: strategies, tactics, market timing. But there's a missing piece that no one talks about:

If your nervous system can't hold peace, you'll sabotage gains.

If your heart doesn't feel safe to receive, you'll push away the very things you say you want.

That's why people can follow the same investment plan with completely different results. One person acts from grounded vision. The other from panic. The mindset—and more specifically, the nervous system state—matters.

This is where the real work happens. Not just changing your thoughts about money, but changing how your body responds to abundance.

The Breakthrough: When Safety Expands, Wealth Expands

What if "disaster" is actually opportunity?

But to see it clearly, we have to get our nervous systems out of panic mode first.

We start by asking these questions:

Am I reacting from fear or responding from wisdom?

Is this move rooted in scarcity or abundance?

Am I trying to escape something or build toward something?

The most important financial lesson:

Abundance doesn't ask if you worked "hard enough."

It flows based on systems, access, positioning—and sometimes, grace.

But emotionally, that's hard to accept.

Especially since we’ve tied self-worth to hard work.

Wealth expands when safety does.

The biggest investment upgrade we can make is to create internal safety around receiving.

When your body feels safe with money, your decisions get smarter. Because now you're leading from clarity, not reacting from fear.

The question isn't whether you deserve abundance. The question is whether your nervous system feels safe enough to receive it.

Ready to Rewire Your Financial Nervous System?

This fall, we're combining the nervous system work Axel describes here with practical financial strategy, ancestral healing, and the kind of trauma-informed approach that actually works for people who feel everything.

The real transformation happens when you address both the body-based patterns and the practical skills—in community with others who understand that sensitivity is a wisdom to honor.

Applications are now open. Space is limited.

Apply Here

